VIOLET IRENE BRADSHAW-POOLE (née MacDonald) March 26, 1928 - May 5, 2019 violinist - nature and animal lover - dedicated mother and kindergarten teacher "If music be the food of love, play on" Shakespeare Irene died peacefully in the love and care of family and her devoted caregivers at Belmont House, Toronto in her 91st year. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Carol Essex, John Bradshaw (Anne Didier), Dave Bradshaw (Yuko) and Ben Bradshaw (Christine) and their son Oscar, stepson Doug Poole and her grandchildren Jennifer, Takuro and Cindy Bradshaw, Katie Gibson (Jon Robinson), baby great grand daughter Avery Robinson, Jeanette Floyd-Lombard (Josh), Brier, Presley, Bailey, Maya and Emery and the extended family and many friends. A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre 375 Mt Pleasant Rd. East Gate entrance. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to World Wildlife Fund Canada to protect local species at risk or choose locally grown for a smaller environmental footprint. Online donations and condolences: www.etouch.ca Flowers: wildnorthflowers.com free delivery in Toronto Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019