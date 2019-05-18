You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet BRADSHAW--POOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Irene BRADSHAW--POOLE


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Violet Irene BRADSHAW--POOLE Obituary
VIOLET IRENE BRADSHAW-POOLE (née MacDonald) March 26, 1928 - May 5, 2019 violinist - nature and animal lover - dedicated mother and kindergarten teacher "If music be the food of love, play on" Shakespeare Irene died peacefully in the love and care of family and her devoted caregivers at Belmont House, Toronto in her 91st year. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Carol Essex, John Bradshaw (Anne Didier), Dave Bradshaw (Yuko) and Ben Bradshaw (Christine) and their son Oscar, stepson Doug Poole and her grandchildren Jennifer, Takuro and Cindy Bradshaw, Katie Gibson (Jon Robinson), baby great grand daughter Avery Robinson, Jeanette Floyd-Lombard (Josh), Brier, Presley, Bailey, Maya and Emery and the extended family and many friends. A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre 375 Mt Pleasant Rd. East Gate entrance. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to World Wildlife Fund Canada to protect local species at risk or choose locally grown for a smaller environmental footprint. Online donations and condolences: www.etouch.ca Flowers: wildnorthflowers.com free delivery in Toronto
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now