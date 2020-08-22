|
VIRGINIA COOPER (née Kidd) November 18, 1942 - August 18, 2020 Break, break, break, On thy cold gray stones, O Sea! And I would that my tongue could utter The thoughts that arise in me. And the stately ships go on To their haven under the hill; But O for the touch of a vanish'd hand, And the sound of a voice that is still! -Alfred, Lord Tennyson It is with heartbreak that we announce the passing of Virginia Cooper (née Kidd). Virginia passed peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family and friends on August 18th, 2020. Virginia was born in Windsor, Ontario, the eldest daughter of Paul and Elizabeth Kidd. Loving mother to Mary Catherine Gates (Darryl Anderson), Jon Gates (Joyce Gates), and beaming-with-pride Grammy of Madilyn and Caitlyn Gates. Devoted older sister to Ruth Kidd White (wife of the late Stanley White), and cherished aunt to Mary Beth White (Marc Allard), Amy White (Drew Thompson), and Emily Kidd White (Patrick Travers). Virginia leaves behind numerous wonderful friends, with whom shared her kitchen, her time, and her adventures, including her much-treasured, long-time best friend, Charlie Kobryn (Caron Firsht). Virginia travelled the world - having an absolute ball - with her late husband, the adored- by-all Robert Cooper (father to Shauna Zafer, David Cooper, and Michael Cooper). Virginia and Bob wintered in St. Pete Beach on Isla Del Sol (moments to the golf course, of course!), where happy hour started promptly at 5, and SteinMart was a family institution. Family and friends were always visiting, and the front-hall guestbook was mandatory to sign. Warm weather months were spent on cruise ship voyages, and in St Clair Beach, where Virginia and Bob were long-time members of Beach Grove Golf Club, and the Windsor Yacht Club Virginia's wit and intelligence were sparkling, her hosting was legendary. She was at the heart of every gathering, and the repository of multiple lifetime's worth of stories and winning lines. She seldom lost a hand at a blackjack table, a game of charades, a crossword, or round of trivia. She loved chardonnay, Delta Dawn, and a late-night swim. Virginia graduated from Queen's University Arts and Science '65, and was an avid lifelong reader, known to recite lines of poetry at every occasion. The family wishes to thank the staff at Chartwell St. Clair Beach Retirement Residence for their invaluable care, friendship, and dedication over the past two years. For those who loved her, this is an incalculable loss. Virginia will be sorely missed, and often remembered by her loving family. In lieu of flowers, an act of kindness, a round for the house. 'There are strange things done in the midnight sun...' Sam McGee
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020