VIRGINIA EDINGER WALKER Born April 2, 1929, Virginia Edinger Walker died at home from complications from lung cancer on February 14, 2019. Stylish, outspoken, independent, well-travelled, and tenacious, Virginia could be a fierce critic, but with equal fierceness, she championed the people she loved. Virginia lived in North Dakota, Washington, and California as a child. In 1965, she and her first husband, Kenneth Walker, moved their young family from Berkeley, California to Toronto. In 1969, Virginia met Petros Dratsidis, the love of her life, and they spent the next 50 exciting years together. Virginia started school at age 9, and this delay made her determined to get an education. With the help of her mother-figure Phyllis Davidson, she worked hard to receive a B.A. then an M.A. in Art History at UC Berkeley. Virginia was a professor of art history at Ryerson University (then Ryerson Polytechnic) for over 20 years and was passionate about teaching. Her students loved her. For decades after her retirement, former students remembered her and expressed their heartfelt gratitude for inspiring in them a love for art. In the 1980s and early 1990s, Virginia took groups of Ryerson students to Europe, enriching their appreciation for great art and architecture, especially of the Renaissance. After her retirement from Ryerson and for the next 15 years, Virginia offered her knowledge and expertise about art to the community by becoming a respected docent at the Art Gallery of Ontario. She loved animals (especially felines), cooking (we enjoyed so many of her delicious meals), opera (she attended the Wagner Festival in Bayreuth twice), reading (she read hundreds of books about European history), travel (especially Italy), and the beautiful art-and-book-filled Annex home she shared with her husband, Petros. Virginia leaves behind her loving husband; daughters Kathryn, Judith, Madeline (Michael); her grandchildren Evan (Nina), Samuel (Ashley), Nathaniel, Sarah; and beloved niece Geraldine. If you would like to offer your condolences, please contact Petros at [email protected] Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019