VIRGINIA EDLEEN WOODS Virginia passed away very peacefully at Mount Sinai Hospital on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the age of 100, leaving behind her beloved husband of 72 years, Webster. She was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota on July 8, 1919, to parents, George and Edleen Johnson. She grew up in Toronto, and became very proficient playing the violin. The pinnacle of her musical life was her performance as a soloist playing the Tchaikovsky violin concerto at Massey Hall. Virginia obtained a degree in food sciences at U of T, and then worked as a dietician at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal. After her marriage to Webster Woods, they resided in Brantford, raising two daughters, Marilynn Edleen and Judith Margaret. She achieved the great age of 100, spending her final years back in Toronto at Hazelton Place. Great thanks go to Judith for providing superb care and comfort in her final 10 years. Also, the family extends a heartfelt thank you (salamat) to Rowena Tullo and the other exceptional caregivers.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020