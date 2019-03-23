|
DR. VIRGINIA MARIE TIGER (née Conner) Of New York City. Died unexpectedly on March 12, 2019. Loving and beloved mother to Sebastian (Lisa), grandmother to Alexandra and Sabrina. Daughter of Marie (née Papineau) and Gordon M. Conner, she was born August 20, 1940, in Montreal; reared in Toronto; and educated at the Bishop Strachan School, University of Toronto (Trinity College), and the University of British Columbia (Ph.D.). She was predeceased by her sister Cynthia Conner-Done and brother Gordon P. Conner. Virginia had a long and distinguished career at Rutgers University-Newark, New Jersey as a professor of English, a chair of the department, and an associate dean of the faculty of arts and sciences. A William Golding and Doris Lessing scholar, she was the author of four books, an inspirational teacher, an artful administrator, and a singular presence.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019