|
|
VIVIAN CAMPBELL On Saturday, January 25, 2020 peacefully at home. Vivian Campbell age 100. Beloved wife of the late David Campbell. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Henry, (fiancee to Barbara Hersh) and the late Vicki z'l, Barry and Debra, Jeffrey and Lesley. Dear sister of Judy Silver and the late George Rothbart. Devoted grandmother of Jonathan, Leanne and Ken, Elliot and Lavanya. Jordan, Richard, Corey, Matthew and Lauren, and Jeremy and Marisa and great- grandmother to Neela, Sahana, and Theo. The family are forever grateful to Mila, Maggie and Rovelyn who have been caring for our parents with love and devotion. Thanks also to Janet Robertson and Dr.Bernie Gosevitz. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Beth Sholom Synagogue section of Mount Sinai Cemetery. Shiva at 155 Cumberland Street, suite 1102, Toronto. Please check www.benjamins.ca for shiva times. Memorial donations may be made toBaycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875 or Art Gallery of Ontario, 416-979-6648.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020