VIVIAN LESLIE SMITH (née Hamilton) Aug 1, 1929 - July 26, 2020 Died peacefully Sunday morning in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Douglas (d. 2002). Predeceased by parents, Ernest and Mabel Hamilton and older sister, Ruth. Most cherished mother of Brian (Pam), Susan Carter (Ross), and Scott (Kathy). Extremely proud Nana of Chris (Amy), Jason (Katie), Mitchell, Alex, Luke, Jeremy, and Ben. Great Nana of Easton, Finnley, Grayson, Beckett, and recent arrival, Vivian (finally a girl!) Mom was such a special woman. Her mixture of humility, empathy, humour, and strength made her a person that you always remembered and loved to be around. Her life with Dad was a legendary partnership of mutual support, and a wonderful ride that we were privileged to witness. Her 18 years since his passing have shown her strength of spirit, and love of family, but there was clearly a key part of her missing. We are comforted to know that Mom and Dad were finally able to "cut a rug" to some Sinatra tunes last night, with a grace and elegance that would captivate anyone who could watch. We will miss her passionately but are pleased that she and Dad are together. In light of the current Covid-19 situation, a private service will be held on Thursday, July 30. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vivian's memory would be gratefully accepted by either the Alzheimer Society of York Region, or Margaret Behan Hospice at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket. Online tributes can be made at www.marshallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020