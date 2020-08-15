You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
VIVIANE F. LAUNAY July 30, 1947 - July 27, 2020 With great sadness, the children of Viviane F. Launay announce her recent unexpected passing. After many years at the Canadian Federation for the Humanities (1979 - 1990), Viviane continued a successful career with UNESCO in Ottawa (1991 - 1996), Paris (1996 - 2003) and finally New York (2003 - 2004). In 2005, she retired to Montreal to be closer to children Arielle Elbaz, Michaël Elbaz (Hannah Claus) and grandchildren Noémie and Simon. Despite a diagnosis of Berger's Disease in 2014, Viviane's incisive spirit and generous nature always remained intact. A celebration of her life will be held once larger gatherings are permitted. Donations: Native Women's Shelter of Montreal.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020
