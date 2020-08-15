|
VIVIANE F. LAUNAY July 30, 1947 - July 27, 2020 With great sadness, the children of Viviane F. Launay announce her recent unexpected passing. After many years at the Canadian Federation for the Humanities (1979 - 1990), Viviane continued a successful career with UNESCO in Ottawa (1991 - 1996), Paris (1996 - 2003) and finally New York (2003 - 2004). In 2005, she retired to Montreal to be closer to children Arielle Elbaz, Michaël Elbaz (Hannah Claus) and grandchildren Noémie and Simon. Despite a diagnosis of Berger's Disease in 2014, Viviane's incisive spirit and generous nature always remained intact. A celebration of her life will be held once larger gatherings are permitted. Donations: Native Women's Shelter of Montreal.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020