VIVIANE LABRIE WALTERS April 1980 - August 2020 Viviane Labrie Walters died in a tragic vehicle accident near her home in Lowell, Michigan on August 21, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband David Walters, her parents Louise Boileau-Labrie and Jean-Pierre Labrie of Oakville, Ontario, and her brother Marc Labrie of Burlington, Ontario. Dr. Viviane Labrie was an Associate Professor in Van Andel Institute's Center for Neurodegenerative Science in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she studied the underpinnings of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases with the goal of developing improved diagnostics and treatments. She earned global recognition for her groundbreaking research, particularly her discovery that the appendix may be a starting point for Parkinson's disease. Viviane was born on April 23, 1980 in Ottawa, Ontario and grew up in Deep River, Ontario. She moved with her parents to Ottawa and later to Oakville, where she graduated from Loyola Catholic High School in 1999. She completed a Bachelor's Degree in Human Biology at the University of Toronto in 2003 and a Ph.D. in 2009 at the University of Toronto Institute of Medical Science and Collaborative Program in Neuroscience at Mont Sinai Hospital under the direction of Dr. John C. Roder. She joined the Kembil Family Epigenetics Laboratory, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, as a postdoctoral research fellow in 2010, became a project scientist in 2013 and assistant professor in 2015. Viviane joined Van Andel Institute in 2016 where she established the Labrie Laboratory in Epigenetics in Neurodegenerative Diseases. In a short time, she performed several creative and highly innovative projects that revealed some of the molecular mysteries that underlie brain disorders, which had a significant impact on scientists across the globe. Her passion after research was competitive horseback riding. She participated in national competitions in Canada and the United States in combine three disciplines, including cross country riding, dressage and show jumping on a course. Her other passion was to travel the world where she visited every continent for pleasure and for work. An animal lover, Viviane had a horse, Logan, three large dogs, Mudflap, Nugen and City, and many cats. Viviane was an amazing person who touched many people and who opened her arms to the world. She was - with great generosity, humility and love - determined and fearless in exploring new frontiers of life.



