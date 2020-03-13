You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
Vivien COHEN

Vivien COHEN Obituary
VIVIEN COHEN On Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Nicky Cohen and Jordan Kupinsky, Steven Cohen and Lianne McLellan, Jeremy Cohen and Yuko Kawamura. Devoted grandmother of Hayley, Justin, Ryan, Rose, Jay, and Miles. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 523 Douglas Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation, 416-480-4483.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020
