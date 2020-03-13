|
|
VIVIEN COHEN On Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Nicky Cohen and Jordan Kupinsky, Steven Cohen and Lianne McLellan, Jeremy Cohen and Yuko Kawamura. Devoted grandmother of Hayley, Justin, Ryan, Rose, Jay, and Miles. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 523 Douglas Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation, 416-480-4483.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020