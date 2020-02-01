|
VIVIENNE BAILEY Passed away at age 96 on January 22, 2020 having lived a rich full life. She was born at her family home on Soudan Avenue in Toronto in 1923. As a child she was remarkably gifted in music which proved to be useful when in her early teens, she was pulled from school to earn money for her family as a piano teacher during the depression. Musical prowess led to multiple scholarships and Vivienne accepted an offer from The Royal Academy of Music in London, the most prestigious of them all. This was exceptional in many ways, mainly the fact that she was a woman and only 2 scholarships were given World War II. That led her to study in London during the Blitz of World War II. Emerging from the war unscathed, she travelled to Norway and met the Norwegian impressionist artists. Upon returning to Canada, Vivienne was able to pursue her other passion, medicine. Unfortunately, as she had no high school education, medical school was not a possibility, so she turned to nursing school. Her nursing career was interrupted by having a son Greg, who later fulfilled her mother's ambition by becoming a doctor himself. Vivienne returned to school attending teachers college school and became a teacher and followed that with a Master's in education. In her later years it was befitting that she returned to music, working with child prodigies. Vivienne will be remembered as a woman, with boundless grace, as a loving mother, a teacher, a pianist and a great friend to those whose lives she touched.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020