You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Park
2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin)
Resources
More Obituaries for Vladimir LOSNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vladimir LOSNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vladimir LOSNER Obituary
VLADIMIR LOSNER On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Toronto General Hospital. Beloved husband of Ina Losner. Loving father of Daniel Branescu. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Park, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery, 11818 Bathurst Street, Vaughan, Ontario. Memorial donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, 416-946-6560.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vladimir's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now