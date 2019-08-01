|
VLADIMIR LOSNER On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Toronto General Hospital. Beloved husband of Ina Losner. Loving father of Daniel Branescu. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Park, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery, 11818 Bathurst Street, Vaughan, Ontario. Memorial donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, 416-946-6560.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2019