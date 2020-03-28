|
|
W. DEAN BECKER 1927 - 2020 With great sadness we announce Walter Dean Becker died peacefully in Toronto at the age of 92 on Wednesday March 18, 2020, surrounded by members of his family. Dean, born on October 25, 1927 in Winnipeg to Wilfrid and Jessie Dean Becker, was married for 64 years to his beloved Lois Margaret Ann Kelly who passed in 2014. He leaves his children, Bob, Suzanne, Marilyn, Dana and John; grandchildren, Tyler, Drew, Greg, Cameron, Hilary, Pascal, Cole, Grace, Ryan; and great-grandchild, June. Dean went to Brown School, Oakwood Collegiate and graduated from Commerce and Finance at Victoria College University of Toronto in 1949. His highly successful business career started as an inside sales representative with Stelco (Hamilton), went on to Algoma Steel (Sault Ste. Marie), A. Johnson (Toronto), Nelson Steel (Stoney Creek) and, as President of Samuel Manu-Tech, took the company public in the 1980s retiring at the age of 60 to travel with Lois. A lover of all types of music, Dean sang in choirs at Oakwood Collegiate, Hart House, St. Clements Church and George Brown College. He was a great dancer. Dean traveled extensively with trips to Mexico, Turkey, Greece, Alaska, England and Italy as well as bike trips with Lois in Japan, Holland, Germany, France, New Zealand, Scotland and the U.S. He flew his own plane from 1976 to 1996 including many times to the beloved family cottage in Howdenvale, Ontario. Dean never said a bad word about anyone and treated everyone with respect no matter their station … he was always available to give advice but gave it only when asked. He was loved by his family and the wide group of friends he had for many years. An obituary is so inadequate to describe this man. It can't begin to explain the ripple effect he had on so many people and then, on those who met them. Maybe the words … loving, respectful, smart, patient, witty, caring, open, modest ... are a beginning. Special thanks for Mel, Elva, Rachelle and the staff at Briton House who cared for him so well in his last years. A memorial service will be held at some point in the future.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020