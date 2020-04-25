|
|
W. DESMOND (Des) PRATT March 22, 1926 Moose Jaw, SK - April 20, 2020 Arbutus Ridge (Cobble Hill), BC It is with great sadness we announce the passing of W. Desmond (Des) Pratt at age 94. He is survived by his loving wife Marjorie of 73 years, his sons Derek (Heather) from Vancouver, Greg (Debbie) grandchild Brett (Andrea) and great-grandchildren Myles and Evan in Calgary, and his 100-year-old brother Sydney (Kelowna, BC). He was predeceased by his parents John and Kathleen Pratt and sister Aileen Curran. Des, Dad, Gramps, Uncle Dem has touched many lives wherever he and Marjorie lived. The last thirty years home has been in Arbutus Ridge, Cobble Hill BC. They were always quick to join different clubs and associations, often volunteering to get involved. They established many lifelong friendships along the way. They took up the game of golf at 65 years of age. Des took up soapstone carving in his early seventies after an Achilles injury some thought would slow him down. No chance of that happening. He spent the first twenty years of his life on his parent's homestead during the depression and WWII. Des and Marjorie were high school sweethearts. The Air Force called and he answered shortly after marrying Marjorie in Portage La Prairie MB, August, 1946. After his discharge the newlyweds moved to Toronto. It was here he enjoyed several career opportunities up to 1956 when a relatively new Canadian company (IBM) beckoned. His IBM career and love of travel took him and Marjorie to many parts of the world. While residing in Toronto Des and Marjorie had a large group of close friends whether it be neighbours, curling friends or business associates. Even after moving from Toronto they made a point of keeping in touch and visiting these great friends and relatives. A celebration of Des' life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020