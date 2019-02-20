W. DOUGLAS BAILEY (1934 - 2019) Peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at the Brantford General Hospital on Monday, February 18, 2019, W. Douglas 'Doug' Bailey, formerly of Tillsonburg, passed away at the age of 84 years. Beloved husband of the Late Shirely (Armstrong) Bailey (2008). Proud father of Kris Bailey of Ottawa, David Bailey and Lisa of Illinois and Spencer Bailey and Laurie Walker of Ancaster. Cherished grandpa of Cooper, Jessica and Abby. Doug is also survived by his sister, Decima Bailey of Washington State. Predeceased by his parents, Albert and Beatrice (Yates) Bailey. Doug had a career in insurance with Cunningham, Lindsey, that spanned over 40 years. He was also a Past President of the Ontario Insurance Adjusters Association. Friends and relatives will gather at Ostrander's Funeral Home, 43 Bidwell Street, Tillsonburg (519-842-5221) on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy Service for Doug will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at the Tillsonburg Cemetery. Memorial donations to the the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Brantford General Hospital would be appreciated by the Bailey family. Personal condolences can be made at www.ostrandersfuneralhome .com Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019