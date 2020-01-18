You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Royal United Church
W. JOHN MACKAY February 14, 1933 - January 15, 2020 Only son of Irene Tarton and William James, passed away on January 15, 2020. A resident of Town of Mount Royal since 1942 and graduated from Stanstead College in 1952. He was a trustee of Stanstead College, elder of Mount Royal United Church and actively involved in his community. He is survived by cousins and many cherished friends. He leaves as his legacy "The W. John Mackay Gymnasium (2012)" Stanstead College. His ashes will be interred with his parents at Mount Royal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Stanstead College (450 Dufferin, Stanstead, QC, J0B 3E0) or Mount Royal United Church (1800 boul. Graham, Mount Royal, QC, H3R 1G9). A memorial service is planned for Saturday, January 25 at 11 a.m. at Mount Royal United Church.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
