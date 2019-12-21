You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Resources
More Obituaries for W. PRINGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Ron PRINGLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W. Ron PRINGLE Obituary
W. RON PRINGLE Peacefully at his home in Toronto on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 81 years with his family at his side. Loving husband of Lynne (nee Dunne) and father of Greg (Leslie), Karen (Brad) and Barbra (Tom). Beloved Grandfather of Matthew, Madison, Melissa, Ronnie, Kiana, Christine, Carter and Sierra. Ron was a long-time resident of Sutton, Ontario. He graduated from University of Western Ontario and attended Harvard Business School. Ron was the Chief Operating Officer of Coca-Cola and a long-time Board Member of the Toronto Maple Leaf Hockey Club. His success in business and family was due to his kind, fair and generous spirit. He was one of the most resilient and hard-working men who was admired and well-liked by all. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -