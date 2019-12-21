|
W. RON PRINGLE Peacefully at his home in Toronto on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 81 years with his family at his side. Loving husband of Lynne (nee Dunne) and father of Greg (Leslie), Karen (Brad) and Barbra (Tom). Beloved Grandfather of Matthew, Madison, Melissa, Ronnie, Kiana, Christine, Carter and Sierra. Ron was a long-time resident of Sutton, Ontario. He graduated from University of Western Ontario and attended Harvard Business School. Ron was the Chief Operating Officer of Coca-Cola and a long-time Board Member of the Toronto Maple Leaf Hockey Club. His success in business and family was due to his kind, fair and generous spirit. He was one of the most resilient and hard-working men who was admired and well-liked by all. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019