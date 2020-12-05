You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
W. Stephen MCINTOSH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
W. STEPHEN MCINTOSH We are saddened to say our good-byes to Steve McIntosh who died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. After 91 full years, grief is the price we pay for love. God saw him getting tired and put his arms around him and whispered, 'Come to Me'. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands put to rest. He will be missed. Together at his side for 65 years, remains his one true love Joyce Mary MacIntosh, residing in Penticton BC. His two children Leslie D'Andrea (Jim) and Brian MacIntosh (Kate) along with his grandchildren Jennifer, Ben, James, Dustin, Blake and Sofia miss him dearly. After his parents emigrated from Scotland, Steve grew up in Toronto embracing camping and Scouting in his youth. His passion for youth leadership shone through as one of the founders of the Trident Youth Club at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church and later progressed to long hikes along the Bruce Trail. He now rejoins lifetime friends Don Forest, Jim Fullerton and Gene Page. His love of Scottish music ran deep throughout his life. Calling a Square Dance, he met his beautiful bride with whom he embraced the gift of dance with close friends. The call of the West came later as Joyce's sister Gwen Walker and bridge team-mates passed, and our families moved westward. Online condolences can be made at Providencefuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved