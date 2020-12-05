W. STEPHEN MCINTOSH We are saddened to say our good-byes to Steve McIntosh who died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. After 91 full years, grief is the price we pay for love. God saw him getting tired and put his arms around him and whispered, 'Come to Me'. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands put to rest. He will be missed. Together at his side for 65 years, remains his one true love Joyce Mary MacIntosh, residing in Penticton BC. His two children Leslie D'Andrea (Jim) and Brian MacIntosh (Kate) along with his grandchildren Jennifer, Ben, James, Dustin, Blake and Sofia miss him dearly. After his parents emigrated from Scotland, Steve grew up in Toronto embracing camping and Scouting in his youth. His passion for youth leadership shone through as one of the founders of the Trident Youth Club at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church and later progressed to long hikes along the Bruce Trail. He now rejoins lifetime friends Don Forest, Jim Fullerton and Gene Page. His love of Scottish music ran deep throughout his life. Calling a Square Dance, he met his beautiful bride with whom he embraced the gift of dance with close friends. The call of the West came later as Joyce's sister Gwen Walker and bridge team-mates passed, and our families moved westward. Online condolences can be made at Providencefuneralhomes.com
