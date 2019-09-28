|
W. THOMAS R. LAMON Passed away suddenly at home on September 18, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Rosemary. Father of Robert. Dear stepfather of Tina. Cherished grandfather of Kyrsten and Courtney. Lovingly remembered by his extended family and friends. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on October 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby (905-655-3662). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting www.barnesmemorial funeralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019