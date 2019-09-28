You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Rd. N.
Whitby, ON
W. THOMAS R. LAMON Passed away suddenly at home on September 18, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Rosemary. Father of Robert. Dear stepfather of Tina. Cherished grandfather of Kyrsten and Courtney. Lovingly remembered by his extended family and friends. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on October 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby (905-655-3662). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting www.barnesmemorial funeralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
