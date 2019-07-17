WALLACE BRUCE MACKAY P.Eng. "Wally" April 16, 1929 - July 9, 2019 Wally passed away suddenly while on a camping adventure in the beautiful BC wilderness. He was 90 years young. Wally was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia (Paddy) Mackay, and is survived by his children, Elizabeth Armer (Douglas), Robert (Marilyn), Brian (Christene), Fiona (Bob Lloyd), Ellen (Stuart Cole) and James (Max), and his grandchildren, Ceilidh, Aaron, Shaun, Madeline, Jennifer, Tara, Evan, Alden, Calum, Claire, Heather and Molly. Wally was born in Kempsey, Australia, and immigrated to Canada to work as a Chemical Engineer in Northern BC where he met and married Paddy, the love of his life. Wally's career took him from his home in West Vancouver to every continent on earth. Wally's boundless energy and unmatched zest for life was the stuff of legend - always on the go, always learning, charming everyone he met with his warmth, humour and a never-ending trove of stories. He modeled faith, kindness, generosity, fun and adventure and filled our lives with joy. He was a loving father, a dear friend and an ever-present mentor and role model. He will be dearly missed. The funeral Mass for Wally will be at 1 p.m. on July 19, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 2347 Inglewood Avenue, West Vancouver. Prayers will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the in Wally Mackay's name would be gratefully appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 17 to July 21, 2019