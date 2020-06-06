You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace McLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Edmond McLEOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace Edmond McLEOD Obituary
WALLACE EDMOND MCLEOD (Ph.D, Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto) On Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in his ninetieth year. Loved husband of Elizabeth, father of Betsy (Daniel), John (Mary), James (Fay) and Angus (Andrea), grandfather of Aubrey and Arthur McLeod, Kimberley Favron and Zara McLeod, great-grandfather of Percy McLeod. A Masonic service will take place when feasible. Charitable donations would be welcomed to the Class of 1953 Scholarship Fund, Victoria College, 71 Queen's Park Crescent, Toronto, Ontario, M5S 1K7.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -