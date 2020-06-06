|
WALLACE EDMOND MCLEOD (Ph.D, Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto) On Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in his ninetieth year. Loved husband of Elizabeth, father of Betsy (Daniel), John (Mary), James (Fay) and Angus (Andrea), grandfather of Aubrey and Arthur McLeod, Kimberley Favron and Zara McLeod, great-grandfather of Percy McLeod. A Masonic service will take place when feasible. Charitable donations would be welcomed to the Class of 1953 Scholarship Fund, Victoria College, 71 Queen's Park Crescent, Toronto, Ontario, M5S 1K7.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020