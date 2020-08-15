|
WALLACE "WALLY" RONALD MACLEAN February 21, 1935 - July 28, 2020 During his long and full life, Wally had two things that were most important to him: his family, and time spent in service to his community. Wally was so loved by Ruth, his wife of 63 years; his children, Kim (John), Angela (Paul), James (Nancy) and Jennifer; and his grandchildren, Sarah (Graeme), Emma (Alexander) and Alec; and finally, his great-granddaughters, Isla and Shannon of whom he was extremely proud. During his working years, Wally was most fulfilled by the 25 years he spent as a member of the Toronto Real Estate Board. He also served as President of the Orillia and District Real Estate Board. While still working, Wally began volunteering at the Sharing Place Food Bank, a role he kept up for 16 years. After retirement, he joined the Champlain Seniors Service Club and volunteered at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital for 10 years. Wally's last days were spent at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton where he passed. The Family wishes to thank staff in the Palliative Care Unit for the great care they took of him. Donations may be made to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation or to CityKidz Hamilton https://hamiltonhealth.ca/memorialgiving/ https://citykidz.ca/branches/hamilton/ Wally chose to leave this world without ceremony or service. We respect his wishes and will miss him deeply. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020