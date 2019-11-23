|
|
WALLACE WILLIAM MENERAY 'Wally' Passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at home. Forever beloved husband of Angie and dearly loved father of William (Meghan), James (Charnelle), Rebecca and Thomas. He will be sadly missed by brothers, Mark (Debbie), Jerry (Jen); and sister, Mary (Jeff). Predeceased by parents, Dolores Meneray and Jerome Meneray; and sister, Teresa (Sid). Dear uncle to many nephews and one niece. He will also be greatly missed by his mother-in-law, Annette (Glen); in-laws, Christina and Mark; as well as by his many friends and co-workers. Friends and family are welcomed to pay their respects at Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South, Brampton, ON. Visitation will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wally's funeral will take place on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. Spring interment will be at Eastnor Cemetery, Lion's Head, ON - 'North of the Checkerboard.' For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Cabot Head Lighthouse at cabothead.ca, the Grey Bruce Health Services MRI Fundraising Campaign at oshfoundation.ca, or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019