WALTER BAILLIE CARTER Born in Toronto, Ontario on July 24, 1923. Loving husband of the late Joan Carter (nee Hassett); devoted father to Susan (Jeff) and John; and grandfather to Rebecca. He peacefully passed away on September 2, 2019 at the Palliative Care Unit at Sunnybrook Hospital. Professor Carter had a long and distinguished academic career in philosophy beginning at Queen's University in 1952. One of the highlights of his career was being awarded a Canada Council Senior Fellowship which allowed him to undertake research at Oxford University in 1962 - 63. In 1965, he was a part of the first group of full time faculty members appointed to Atkinson College, York University where he spent the rest of his academic career. He loved university life and was very committed to the early York University goals of providing accessibility to higher education. To this end he undertook many roles including chairman of the Philosophy Department at Atkinson College, a member of the Senate, and, participated in many other committees at the University. Above all he loved to teach and engage with his students. At home, he loved to listen to classical music or read a murder mystery with a good glass of scotch. Our thanks to the care workers who cared for him at home and the doctors and nurses at Sunnybrook. A private cremation was held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Walter would be greatly appreciated by his family to York University (www.giving.yorku.ca/inmemory) in support of the York University Retirees Association Mature Student Bursary.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019