WALTER BRUCE CONNELL MD, FRCP (C) February 10, 1938 - November 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce Bruce's passing on November 16, 2019 at the Ottawa Civic Hospital. Bruce was the beloved husband of Barbara (Lloyd) for 47 years, and loving father to Sandy (Scott Thompson), Anne (David Aston), and Michael (Adrienne Connell). He was a special grandfather to Emily Thompson (Mathieu McKinnon), Mary Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Kieran Aston, Ethan Aston, Fynn Connell, and Eve Connell. Bruce was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth (Samis), and his parents, Dr. W. Ford Connell, and Merle Connell of Kingston. Dear brother to Patricia (Foster), and Douglas (Jill Connell), and brother-in-law to Murray Lloyd (Sharon Lloyd), and sister-in-law Heather Wilson. Bruce was also a special uncle to his nieces and nephews, and fondly remembered by his cousins. Bruce never considered a career other than medicine. Following the example of his father and grandfather, he entered medicine at Queen's in 1956 and graduated in 1962. After pursuing postgraduate work in Montreal and Seattle, he settled in Ottawa and began a practice in Internal Medicine and Clinical Immunology. As a physician, Bruce stressed the art as well as the science of medicine, and as such was known for his exceptional compassion and bedside manner. He is remembered by his family and friends as a caring, kind, soft-spoken, dignified, and patient man, as well as a much-respected doctor. He loved golf, tennis, squash, skiing and sailing. Most of all, he loved spending time at the family cottage in the Thousand Islands. There will be a gathering of friends, family, and all those wishing to pay their respects at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 p.m., 1405 Aylmer Road, Gatineau, QC J9H 7L2. Memorial donations may be made in Bruce's name to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, 20 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON M4R 1K8. Condolences/Tributes/ Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-748- 1761
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
