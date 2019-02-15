DR. WALTER FRANCIS PRENDERGAST (a.k.a. Prendy, Jake, Doc, Dr. P) Born January 23, 1922 in Toronto; died February 9, 2019 at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary; his treasured granddaughter, Rebecca; his sister, Mary; and his brother, Michael. Survived by his children, Annie, Clare, Hugh, Ellen and Alan; and his grandchildren, Isabel, Mary, Andrew and Calvin; and his sister, Ann. The service will be held at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church (230 St. Clair Avenue West) on Tuesday, February 19th at 2:30 p.m. followed by a reception at 4:00 p.m. at 135 St. George Street. The committal will be in the summertime at Emily Cemetery in Omemee, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of 'Prendy' to the Emily Chapel Fund, c/o Derek Lennox, 25 Sugarbush Boulevard, Lakehurst, ON K0L 1J0. The family gives their deepest thanks to his amazing team of devoted caregivers, and to the wonderful staff at the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20, 2019