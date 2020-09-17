You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Walter Gray BOOTH
WALTER GRAY BOOTH May 12, 1931 - September 13, 2020 Walter slipped gently away on Sunday evening in Toronto at the age of 89. A quiet and kind gentleman always, Walter was the best friend and loving husband of Lee (Rowland) for over 65 years, and dear brother of the late Anne Douglas (Bob). Forever proud of his family, he leaves his son John (Teresa), daughter Patricia, and grandchildren Meghan (Lewis), Adam (Colleen), Madeleine, and Gillian. Generous and caring to a fault, Walter lived a full and vibrant life and especially enjoyed sharing his Beaver Valley and Georgian Bay view with family and friends. He loved his farm and the world of business and, among other things, will be fondly remembered for his action- packed sailing adventures to the North Channel and his epic expeditions to the Arctic Circle and Antarctica with Lee. Walter requested that no public funeral be held for him. With appreciation, any donation in his memory can be directed to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 17 to Sep. 21, 2020.
