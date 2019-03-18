WALTER HENDRIKUS VERZUU October 18, 1930 - March 16, 2019 On the morning of March 16, 2019 our dear Walter Hendrikus Verzuu passed peacefully accompanied by Gregorian music he so loved. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Rose, his brothers Paul, Leo, Ko and Guus. Survived by his loving sisters Candida (Art, deceased), Mieke (Guus, deceased), Nelleke (Frans, deceased), Theresa (Peter) and his brothers Joop (Els) and Willibrord.He will be lovingly remembered by his children Jeff, Mike, Denyse, Tess and Marcela and by his seven grandchildren Avalon, Mitchell, Carly, Sara, Liam, Isabella and Isaac as well as many nieces and nephews and their families, in addition to colleagues, clients, and friends here and abroad. Special thanks go to his wonderful caretakers Carol, Aurine and Nikki, who devoted many days and hours to his care. Walter was fondly referred to as the travel agent's agent, who lived his life to the absolute fullest with maximum zest, wit and passion. Donations to honour Walter can be made to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements through Thompson Funeral Home, Aurora: (www.dignitymemorial.com) '...and miles to go before I sleep.' Robert Frost.; Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019