You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
(905) 727-5421
For more information about
Walter VERZUU
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter VERZUU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Hendrikus VERZUU


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Hendrikus VERZUU Obituary
WALTER HENDRIKUS VERZUU October 18, 1930 - March 16, 2019 On the morning of March 16, 2019 our dear Walter Hendrikus Verzuu passed peacefully accompanied by Gregorian music he so loved. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Rose, his brothers Paul, Leo, Ko and Guus. Survived by his loving sisters Candida (Art, deceased), Mieke (Guus, deceased), Nelleke (Frans, deceased), Theresa (Peter) and his brothers Joop (Els) and Willibrord.He will be lovingly remembered by his children Jeff, Mike, Denyse, Tess and Marcela and by his seven grandchildren Avalon, Mitchell, Carly, Sara, Liam, Isabella and Isaac as well as many nieces and nephews and their families, in addition to colleagues, clients, and friends here and abroad. Special thanks go to his wonderful caretakers Carol, Aurine and Nikki, who devoted many days and hours to his care. Walter was fondly referred to as the travel agent's agent, who lived his life to the absolute fullest with maximum zest, wit and passion. Donations to honour Walter can be made to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements through Thompson Funeral Home, Aurora: (www.dignitymemorial.com) '...and miles to go before I sleep.' Robert Frost.;
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now