WALTER HOOD Walter Hood took his last flight peacefully under the full moon and the first snow of January 2020 in Victoria, BC. He was born in Scotland in 1922, lived briefly in Spain and Mexico, and immigrated to Canada when young. Walter was the eldest son of Janet ('Nettie') Henderson and Wm. Craigie Hood, predeceased by them, three siblings: sisters, Jean, Robin, and Bill; and by his loving wife, Lorna (née Alexander). Walter served in both the RCAF and the RAF Coastal Command from October 1940 to November 1944. He received his wings as Sergeant Pilot, was awarded his Operational Wings in recognition of gallant service, and was honoured with the Russian Red Star for his outstanding work as a Flight Sergeant. After the war he attended McGill University and graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering. He married his 'sweetheart' Lorna, and raised four girls; Barbara (m. John), Rosemary, Robin (m. John, deceased), and Beverly. Grandfather to: Amy, Erik, Owen, Alice, Alex, Andrew, Stephen and Nicola and Great- Grandfather to: Ewan, Nathan, Sonya, Roslyn, Eli and Levi. Walter lived life to the fullest. His passions in life were his wife Lorna, flying, and fishing. In his honour please plant a tree or protect the salmon. A celebration of life will be held at Belmont Lake in Summer 2020. Contact [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020