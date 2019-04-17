THE REVEREND WALTER HOWARD FRERE KENNEDY March 1, 1923 - April 19, 2019 The Rev'd Frere Kennedy died in the peace of Christ at the Perley and Veterans' Health Centre on Wednesday April 19, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Pauline Kennedy; his brother, Gilbert; and sisters, Beatrice and Shelagh. Fr. Frere served in World War II with the 48th Highlanders of Canada during the Italian and North Western Europe campaigns, including the liberation of Holland. He graduated from the School of Law of the University of Toronto, Bishop's University in Sherbrooke, and Montreal Diocesan Theological College and was ordained to the Anglican priesthood in 1956, in which capacity he served in a number of parishes in Quebec and Ontario. He was a Priest Associate of the Sisters of of St. the John the Divinee, Toronto, ON. for over 50 years, and in the early eighties he took vows as a monk with the Society of St. John the evangelist, and entered the society's monastery at Bracebridge, Ontario. He was the Superior there for two years, before moving to the monastery in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He left the monastery after a number of years and entered into another stage in his long and fruitful ministry as a monk in the world. Fr. Frere was a godly, gentle man devoted to prayer and a respected spiritual director. The funeral service will be held at St. Peter and St. Paul's Anglican Church, 152 Metcalfe St, Ottawa, Ontario at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 with the Rt. Rev. Charles Masters, diocesan bishop of the Anglican Network in Canada, as Celebrant. Visitation on Monday, April 22nd from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Hulse, Playfair and McGarry Funeral Home, 315 McLeod St, Ottawa, Ontario. In memoriam donations, if desired, to the Capital Campaign Fund of St, Peter and St. Paul's Anglican Church, to Billings Lodge Retirement Home, 1180 Belanger Ave, Ottawa, Ontario, K1H 8N2, or the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, 1750 Russell Road, Ottawa, Ontario, K1G 5Z6. Rest Eternal grant unto him, O Lord, and let light perpetual shine upon him. Amen Condolences / Tributes / Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143 Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019