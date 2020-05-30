|
WALTER KOTURBASHMay 14, 1932 - May 21, 2020 Peacefully in his sleep. Beloved husband of Cecilia (nee Surtel), married for 62 wonderful years after meeting on a blind date. Loving father to Shelley (Cam), Barbara, Brian (Andrea) and Grant. Predeceased by his brother Robert, his closest friend whom he followed into the investment world. Walter began his career at Draper Dobie when a person's promise and handshake finalized a deal. He moved on to work at Dominion Securities and eventually retired from CIBC Wood Gundy. A quiet and generous man, Walter worked hard from humble beginnings. He believed in investing in education for his children and had a laissez-faire creed to instill independence in his kids. Walter loved to tell stories, loved new opportunities and loved deals. Growing up, neighbours wouldn't bat an eye watching his kids skiing down the middle of the street in winter, behind a 6-wheeled amphibious vehicle he had just bought from "some guy". He was a keen tennis player and photographer and instilled a love of sports in his family. Schussing down the slopes at Caledon Ski club soon inspired great family trips to the big hills of Magog. Time at the gym at RCYC was evenly split between coffee chats and gym work. Walter was also a fervent supporter of children with developmental disabilities. He would tirelessly call politicians and friends to invoke change and raise funds in hopes of improving services. Walter will be sadly missed by his family who were the sunshine of his life, as well as his numerous friends from his home in Toronto, his beloved cottage on Georgian Bay, and his Florida home in Boca Raton. The family would like express their thanks and admiration to his caregivers, Milenka, Anna, Grace, Josephine and all his other caregivers as well as the staff at Scarlett Heights. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Details and condolences to be posted at www.turnerporter.ca In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michael's Hospital Cardiology Department www.stmichaelsfoundation.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020