Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Cathedral
106 King Street East
Toronto, ON
WALTER M. BOWEN, Q.C. Born of United Empire Loyalist stock on July 2, 1934 in Belleville, Ontario. Died at Belmont House, Toronto, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in his 85th year. Retired partner of Cassels, Brock and Blackwell LLP, passionate Wagnerian, and enthusiastic supporter of all things cultural. Former board member of the National Ballet of Canada, the Canadian Opera Company, Trinity College School, and many corporate boards including Southam Inc. Only child of the late Captain Walter (Ben) Bowen and Helen Bowen (nee Patrick) of Trenton, Ontario. Survived by Lisa Balfour Bowen, his wife of 48 years; his daughter Arabella Bowen (Tyler Cole) of New York City; and son Staunton Bowen (Ambur Braid) of Frankfurt, Germany. The Bowen family thanks Dr. Bradley Birmingham and the wonderful staff at Belmont House; Walter's many devoted friends; and his loyal personal caregivers, Carina Cabuso, Regina Darang and Josephine Gaudiane. A funeral service will be held in St. James Cathedral, 106 King Street East, Toronto on Thursday, March 21, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Opera Company (416-847-4949), St. James Cathedral (416-364-7865), or Belmont House (416-964-9231) would be much appreciated. Thank you.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019
