WALTER RALPH STOLTZ October 29, 1929 - January 8, 2019 Wally survived tough times but lived a life full of adventure. He leaves behind his wife, Shirley (Kemp); daughter, Cheryl (David Atkins); 5 grandchildren; and his sister, Helen (Boyko). Predeceased by son, Todd; and parents, Florence (Burse) and Fredrick Stoltz; step-father William (Bill) Burgess; and his 4 siblings. He was a loyal and hard worker from sun up to sun down throughout his life for Valley View Dairy, in the Merchant Navy, Mercedes Benz Canada, East Gwillimbury Animal Control, and the Town of Newmarket Parks Department. He made life long friends wherever he lived, be it Toronto, Scarborough, Mount Albert, Stouffville or Brighton. As a good friend and neighbor, he will be remembered by many. Online condolences may be left at RoadHouseandRose.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019