WALTER RILKOFF 2020 With sadness we announce the sudden passing of Walter George Rilkoff on Friday July 3, 2020. He is remembered by his loving wife Sara Daniells, adoring children Annie (James) and Adam, his sister Kathee and his beloved dog Charlie, along with his nieces, nephews, extended family, cousins, many friends, colleagues and neighbours. He was predeceased by his parents Anne and George Rilkoff. Walters' life consisted of hard work and a dedication to his community but he also had a breadth of spirit that is hard to capture in words. He was loud, teasing, gregarious and generous. He was thoughtful, introspective, intelligent and liked his solitude. He had a zest for life. He loved his wife and his children. He loved his dog. He had a hilarious love of pop culture, great taste in wine and dirty martinis; he loved food; he loved travel; he loved a good party; and he loved a really nice car. In short, he loved life and lived it to the fullest. Walter was born in Grand Forks BC to a Doukhobor family. He completed his undergraduate education at the University of British Columbia and received his law degree from Osgoode Hall. He then commenced a forty three year career as a labour and employment lawyer and human rights adjudicator. He finished his legal career as a Partner at Lawson Lundell, where he practiced for over 15 years. He then joined the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal, where he mediated and adjudicated cases for five years until his retirement in 2019. Prior to his time at Lawson Lundell, Walter practiced for many years as a Partner at Davis LLP and at Rilkoff and O'Neal Barristers and Solicitors. Walter also worked as a Legal Assistant to the Chair of the B.C. Labour Relations Board. Throughout his career, Walter was not only respected for his legal acumen and skills, but also as a mentor to many young lawyers. But above all he will be remembered for his big heart. Active in his community, Walter served as Chair of Sessions for the University Hill Congregation of the United Church. He was also a member of the Canadian Bar Association's Labour, Employment, Human Rights, Privacy and Administrative Law Subsections; and, the Canadian Association of Counsel to Employers. After years of hard work and long hours, Walter settled into retirement with a new style of facial hair, an array of bright socks, and a tropical shirt to match. He spent his final year dressed for a perpetual vacation and took glorious trips, hosted family dinners full of storytelling and jokes and spent happy evenings walking his dog. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a time when good food can be served, wine can be poured, jokes and stories can be told and Walter can be celebrated in true Walter fashion. It will be a great party, just like Walter would have wanted.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020