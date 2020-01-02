|
WALTER ROLLAND M.D., FRCS(C), FACS Peacefully at home, Walter Rolland died on December 25, 2019 in his 94th year, after a lengthy illness. Beloved and cherished husband for 68 years of Janet (Jane) Rolland. Son of the late Jessie and Walter Rolland. Brother of the late Mildred Schuster. Loving father of five children - Elizabeth (Gary Kondo), James (Wanda), Catherine (Allen Borle), Martha and David. Loving Grandpa to Sarah Kondo (Dave), Jeffrey Kondo (Nicole), Lisa Rolland (Ramy), Stephen Rolland (Rachel), Alex Grinton (Ashley) and Emily Miller (Josh). Great-Grandpa to Owen, Audrey Rolland, Olivia, Esther and Joelle Kondo, Robbie and Ben Grinton. Born in Brantford, Walter attended Brantford Collegiate Institute, graduated from the University of Toronto Medical School in 1949, completed surgical training at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, N.Y., becoming a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Returning to Canada, he became a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons(C). He had an active surgical practice in Brantford until the age of 65. Looking for challenges after retirement, for several years he travelled north to Hearst, Ontario when needed, to provide surgical services. Later, he also enjoyed assisting in the orthopaedic operating room at the Brantford General Hospital. Long lasting friendships developed from these experiences. Always a great learner and reader, at the age of 88, he received a B.A. degree from Wilfrid Laurier University with an emphasis on history. A quiet, kind and wonderful man, he loved his family deeply. He enjoyed golf, his home and garden, good friends, reading, travelling and summers at the cottage on the Moon River. Frequent walks with his Golden Retrievers became a special part of his life. Cremation has taken place. As per Walter's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held quietly with his family at home. We would like to thank everyone for their sympathy and support. If desired, donations may be made to the Brantford SPCA or a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McCleister Funeral Home, 495 Park Road North, Brantford (519) 758-1553. Memories and condolences will be received by the family at mccleisterfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, 2020