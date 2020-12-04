WALTER ROSS MURRAY, Q.C. Longtime resident of Whitby, Ontario, on November 30, at the age of 89. Born December 30, 1930 in Toronto, Ontario to the late Mary (née Stone) and Chesley Edmund Murray, Ross graduated from University of Toronto Law School in 1957 and Osgoode Hall Law School in 1959. He joined Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (Borden & Elliot as it was then) in 1959. Ross is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan Arden Charlat Murray, and three children, Dr. Laura (Dr. Gregory) Varty of Ottawa, Ontario; Victoria (Matthew) Vail of Whitby, Ontario, and Dr. Adam (Shannon Donnelly) Murray of Victoria, B.C., and four granddaughters, Quinn, Christina, and Tiffany Varty, and Vivian Vail. Ross practiced as a partner in the firm of Borden & Elliot from 1959 to 2000 and then served as Counsel to Borden, Ladner Gervais until 2004. He was a member of many clubs and organizations including the Canadian Bar Association (a founder of the Real Property Section), The Toronto Lawn & Tennis Club (serving as President) and the University Club, among others. Along with his wife, he was a generous donor to libraries like the Osborne Collection of Early Children's Books, Toronto Public Library (he gave them 1800 G.A. Henty books) and the Osgoode Hall School of Law Library, York University, Toronto, as well as to over forty art galleries and museums. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a man who lived his life with enjoyment and considerable zest and as one who enjoyed a debate with passion and intellect. A memorial service is to be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ross's memory to The Salvation Army would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.wctownfuneralchapel.com
.