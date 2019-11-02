|
|
WALTER SANDFORD PARKER July 22, 1922 - October 11, 2019 Born third of six children, well-loved by his two brothers and three sisters, Walter grew up in several Toronto neighbourhoods. After high school, he worked as a tool and die maker to help support his mother and siblings. Walter completed a BA at University of Toronto, then studied philosophy at the graduate level at University of British Columbia, where he also completed an MA in Urban Planning. He worked as an urban planner in Regina, Seattle, Vancouver, and Ottawa. Walter studied guitar in England, taught privately, and was a founding member of the Vancouver Classical Guitar Society. He was a skilled handyman - carpentry, metalwork, painting, gardening. He enjoyed many years of adventuresome hiking with friends in the lower mainland, as well as solo camping. In 1958, Walter married Barbara (née Marriott - deceased) and they had two sons, Neil (Tamara, née Flick) and Gavin. He was blessed with one grandson, Keegan. Having parted from Barbara years earlier, in 1994 he married Donelda, with whom he enjoyed many classical music concerts, plays, travelling, and cruises abroad. This union gave him two stepchildren, Mark and Niko, and three step-grandchildren, Isaak (deceased), Alana, and Matthew. Walter was a gentle soul, a kind neighbour, loving father/father-in-law, thoughtful grandfather and a devoted partner. Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604 738-0006
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019