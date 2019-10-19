You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Walter SELLARS


1919 - 2019
Walter SELLARS Obituary
REV. WALTER SELLARS (Paddy) Paddy Sellars quietly departed this life on September 27, 2019 just shy of his hundredth birthday. He leaves behind a treasury of life's experiences for his daughters, Sandra Kuelz (Bernd) and Nancy Marcotte (Brian); his grandchildren, Ron (Nancy), Evan (Stephanie), Leslie, Chenoa (Jon), Kyle (Kelly); and his 10 great- grandchildren. Paddy was born in St. John's, Newfoundland, on December 22, 1919. He fished from the Battery with his grandfather, endured the Depression, marvelled at radio technology and left to join the RCAF at the outbreak of World War II. While he was a staff Officer at No. 3 Wireless School in Winnipeg, he met Roberta Brown (1919-2008). They were married in 1946. Paddy studied theology at United College in Winnipeg and Columbia University in New York. Throughout his ministry to United Church congregations in Manitoba, Ontario and Labrador, Paddy shared his passion for life and his spirit of adventure. When he wasn't involved in rebuilding a church that had burned or building a church to hold a growing congregation or updating a gracious older church or adding plumbing or new pews, he was enjoying summers on Lake of the Woods and building docks or enjoying summers on the farm where he kept cattle and bees and of course built a house, a garage and a barn. Friends are invited to call at the Central Chapel of Hulse Playfair & McGarry, 315 McLeod Street (at O'Connor) on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service in the chapel at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by a reception in the McGarry Family Reception Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to the will be welcome. Condolences/Tributes/ Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
