You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter COTTINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Sherwin Gilman COTTINGHAM


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Sherwin Gilman COTTINGHAM Obituary
WALTER SHERWIN GILMAN COTTINGHAM Walter Sherwin Gilman Cottingham, died April 1, 2020 peacefully at home in Toronto. Born in Montreal in 1928, Walter attended Selwyn House School and McGill University. At McGill, he met Virginia (Ginny) Clare, the love of his life to whom he was married for 67 years. His family Ginny, his five children, Diana, Bill, David, Andrew and Tey, and eleven grandchildren James, Emma; Walter, Kerry, Charlie; Edward, Jono, Wyatt, David; Alexander and Nico were the centre of his life. Walter's strong values are instilled in each of his children and grandchildren. Robert, Tina, Kathy, Caroline, Greg and Sally; his daughters and sons in law enriched his life. His grandchildren fondly remember cold chair lift rides with math and history trivia; sitting on his lap riding the tractor and climbing Mt. Mansfield. In his 90's, despite all his health issues, he still persisted in rowing his ancient wooden rowboat across the bay at the cottage. While at McGill, Walter was an active member of the Alpha Psi chapter of the Zeta Psi fraternity. After graduation, he worked in Montreal for Armstrong Corporation, Pepsi-Cola, Cargill and then went on to co-found Formula Growth which continues today. Walter moved to England where he successfully ran Eagle Investments for many years. Walter had a dry sense of humour, insatiable curiosity and a passion for history. He valued friendships, honesty, hard work and set high expectations for his family. Once a friend, you were his friend for life. He was our family poet and never failed to write a thoughtful birthday poem for all of us. We are grateful to his dedicated and innovative team of doctors who worked hard to extend his life. Dr. Chaim Shustik, Dr. Steven Treon, Dr. Sabrina Stables, Dr. Anca Prica provided him with unparalleled care. We appreciated the compassionate nursing support at the Oncology clinic at Mt. Sinai. Memorial donations may be made to: The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at www.thepmcf.ca or 416-946-6560 or 1-866-224-6560 (option 1), directed to the Lymphoma Research Fund. Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation of Canada, 905-337-2450 www.wmfc.ca Please consider donating blood to the Canadian Blood Services www.blood.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -