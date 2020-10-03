Waltraud BUNDY

WALTRAUD "TRUDY" BUNDY March 21, 1929 - September 9, 2020 Waltraud "Trudy" Bundy (née Gundlach), 91, of Toronto, Ontario, died on the evening of September 9, in the comfort of her beloved home with her loving daughter and dedicated caregivers by her side. It was a truly remarkable and amazingly full life. Trudy is now reunited with her beloved husband, Robert, who predeceased her in 2017. They enjoyed a story-book life together for 61 years. She was the proud mother of five children, Karl Sunter, Claire-Anne, Harry Brock, Stuart George, and Derek Robert; mother-in-law to Kate, Susan, Sandy and Merces; loving grandmother to Harris, Hanna, Josh, Megan, Tyler, Casandra, Brock, and Conor; and loving aunt to nieces, Nancy, Susan, Cindy and Katherine and nephews, Bruce and Chris (deceased). Trudy was born in Hamburg, Germany, the only child of the late Karl and Anna (nee Oesterheld) Gundlach, on the first day of spring, March 21, 1929. Her strong, dynamic mother kept the home fires burning as her father sailed the world, an Officer in the Merchant Marine, bringing home tales of romantic adventures and exotic gifts from faraway places. This magical childhood ended abruptly in the fall of 1939 when Trudy was 10 years old. Her father's ship was seized by the Royal Navy immediately after war had been declared. Many years would pass until Trudy and her mother would discover that Karl was alive and interned in Canada as a non-combatant prisoner. The next seven years proved a life-and-death struggle. As an adolescent, Trudy and her mother would run to bomb shelters at all hours of the day and night while fending for themselves, with little means, during their odyssey of survival. After contracting first pneumonia, then tuberculosis, which caused temporary blindness, she was sent to a hospital in an underground bunker until her sight returned. Her lifelong and steadfast determination to make a better life for herself and her family was forged from these early childhood experiences of survival and pain. In the early days after the war, Trudy learned of young Germans billeted with English families as part of a program designed to help the healing process between the two nations. Her mother bravely agreed that her only child could pursue this opportunity and off she went to England. Trudy's good fortune had her ensconced with a welcoming family at Osberton Hall, an English country estate where, for the next two years, she was embraced as one of the family and absorbed the finer aspects of English life and culture. Trudy's father had fallen in love with Canada - and Canadians - during his years of internment and felt strongly that Canada was the future for his family. Trudy left England and, with her freshly polished English language skills, set sail across the Atlantic for Canada. Here, Trudy met her Robert, created her family and, through her numerous charitable activities, went on to become a figure in Toronto's society. Her volunteer interests included, among many others, the Cancer Society
, the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, Variety Village, St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation, The Brazilian Ball, Sunnybrook Hospital, SickKids, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, the Speech Foundation of Ontario, and stewardship of her beloved Viennese Ball in support of the North York Symphony, later the Toronto Philharmonia. Trudy was thrilled in 2012 when she was honoured with the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of her life-long commitment to charitable work and her "dedicated service to her peers, her community and to Canada." Rarely was a party missed. Simple or extravagant, off she went, with Robert at her side, to a polo match in the UK; a masquerade party in Venice; dancing the night away at Carnival in Rio de Janeiro; a surprise party in Melbourne, or an unforgettable soiree in Paris; or just simply intimate dinners with friends and family at home or the Toronto Hunt. Those that had the opportunity to meet or be befriended by her say they were privileged. She had a formidable presence that was always accompanied by being impeccably dressed and topped with one of her signature grand hats. She was always the same whether, meeting strangers or presidents. She wore an effortless grace as a second skin and her elegance was truly innate in every situation: in her beloved garden while covered in dirt; in glamorous ball gowns; cradling a fussy child or grandchild; at the head of a board table or at the head of her own well set dinner table; she was a presence. A busy mother, wife, and volunteer, Trudy made time to write her memoirs, Life is What you Make It. In her own words she lived life with gusto, lots of laughter, love for people, and passion for music. No regrets - and no time wasted! Her purpose for being in this world was to help others and ease pain where necessary. Her laughter was magnetic. Her thoughts intelligent and caring. Her spirit generous to a fault. Life was for loving, laughing and for living to the hilt. Family was her creed, her comfort, her worry, her love. Her large heart embraced and swelled with pride at each family milestone, and her idea of family included many more others than those born to her. Trudy's story was cinematic in scope. She cherished how truly blessed she had been at every stage and how truly miraculous happenstance can be to have led to a life like hers. Larger than life is not a big enough phrase to explain Trudy - you need also to know how deep was the well of her goodness and her love. After a long life, it is now time for her to rest in peace. The family extends heartfelt thanks to her wonderful and dedicated caregivers, Abiola, Dennis, Chhotin, MJ and Nurse Sherry, as well as to Dr. Kevin Workentin and Jean Guo and the Southeast Toronto Family Health Team home visit program for their incredible support. And deepest thanks to Father David Mulholland for his help in sustaining Trudy through Robert's death, her own final illness, and for his support to her loving family. A Celebration of Life befitting and honouring Trudy will be held once large gatherings of loved ones and friends are permitted.