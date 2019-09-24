You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Posta Italbar Cucina
31 Lakeshore Road East
Mississauga, ON
View Map
WANDA ISABELLE OVERTON Passed peacefully at Kensington Gardens Long Term Care, Toronto, on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in her 81st year. Beloved widow of Garry Overton, loving mother to Lee and Scott and cherished "Nana" to her granddaughter Chantal. She is survived by her sisters Marva and Judy and brothers Terry and Randall. Wanda's love, joyfulness, and warmth will be missed by all those that she knew. Lee and Scott will be hosting a Celebration of Life at Posta Italbar Cucina, 31 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5G 4V5 on Sunday, September 29th from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Please RSVP to Scott at [email protected] if you wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sunnybrook and Women's College Health Sciences Centre, Gynecology Dept., 790 Bay Street, Suite # 415, PO Box 52, Toronto, ON M5G 1N8, or the Alzheimer's Society of Canada, 20 Eglinton Avenue West, Suite 1600, Toronto, ON M4R 1K8 would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019
