Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
View Map
Warren Cameron LAW


1947 - 2020
Warren Cameron LAW Obituary
DR. WARREN CAMERON LAW Dr. Warren Cameron Law died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto at the age of 73. Much loved husband of Martha and cherished father of Sylvia Young (Wade), Allison Law (Josef Czaban). Warren was a proud and beloved Papa to his grandchildren: Grant, Gillian, Noah, Evan, James and William. Much admired brother-in-law to Rosemary and Moe Vezina, Peter Scott, Janet Scott, Mary, Cheryl and Sonia Law and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Jean and John Law, brothers Owen, Craig and Kenneth and brother-in-law, Ian Scott. Warren was born in Galt on January 6,1947 and spent his youth in Barrie. He practised Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Sudbury (1978 -1981) and Kitchener (1981- 2007). A reception in Warren's honour will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, Waterloo on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation for Pancreas Cancer Research Fund through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
