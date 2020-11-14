WARREN WILLIAM WYATT 1932 - 2020 Warren peacefully passed away at home in his 89th year, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after courageously battling prostate cancer. He was soul mate and beloved husband to Janet (Morrison) for 63 years; a caring father to three children, Karen Dament (Gary), Tracey Wyatt and Jeffrey Wyatt (Martha); adored by his seven grandchildren, Bradley Karelson (Alana), Jacqueline Wyatt (Jayson), Krista Dament, Brianna Wyatt (Zack), Geoffrey Williams (Rachael), Jasmine Dament and Christian Wyatt; delighted with great-grandson, Wesley Karelson and admired by sister-in-law, Susan Stevens (John). Born in Hamilton to William and Guelda Wyatt in 1932, he completed high school in London, Ontario where he met his future bride from the same neighborhood. After earning his BA degree at the University of Western Ontario, he married Jan and settled in Toronto where he pursued a merchandising career with the Robert Simpson Company. He was an active member of Kiwanis and avid golfer (Bandit Brothers) at Lambton Golf and Country Club. Warren enjoyed life as a community volunteer, sports enthusiast, wine connoisseur and an impeccable dresser. He was a leader, a gentleman, a kind soul and a true friend. Warren and Jan's passion for travel led them to many scenic destinations in Europe, Asia, USA and Canada. Family trips to cottages and ski resorts fostered many fond memories. Our family extends heartfelt thanks to the Odette Cancer Centre medical team at Sunnybrook Hospital and the wonderful staff at the Revera Apartments and Donway Place for their outstanding compassion and care. A private service will be held and livestreamed. Please contact a family member for the streaming link. Warren's family appreciates expressions of support and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
