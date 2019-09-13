You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Kenneth BELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Kenneth BELL Obituary
WAYNE KENNETH BELL Died on September 9, 2019 at the age of 71 after bravely living with dementia for 15 years. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 19 years, Donna, his daughter Julianne Morrissey (Dwayne), son Jamie Bell (Jodi), and step- daughter Heather. Wayne was predeceased by his parents and his brother and sister. Throughout his career he was employed at I.B.M., Memorex, Nulogix, and SUN Microsystems, and is remembered fondly by his friends and colleagues. No funeral services will be held. For condolences and photo gallery, please visit ogdenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's memory can be made to shepherdvillage.org/donate. Please specify that you would like your donation to go to the long-term care unit in memory of Wayne.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.