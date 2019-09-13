|
WAYNE KENNETH BELL Died on September 9, 2019 at the age of 71 after bravely living with dementia for 15 years. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 19 years, Donna, his daughter Julianne Morrissey (Dwayne), son Jamie Bell (Jodi), and step- daughter Heather. Wayne was predeceased by his parents and his brother and sister. Throughout his career he was employed at I.B.M., Memorex, Nulogix, and SUN Microsystems, and is remembered fondly by his friends and colleagues. No funeral services will be held. For condolences and photo gallery, please visit ogdenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's memory can be made to shepherdvillage.org/donate. Please specify that you would like your donation to go to the long-term care unit in memory of Wayne.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, 2019