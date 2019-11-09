|
|
WAYNE LEONARD LAING SIMMONS March 17, 1920 to November 7, 2019 With infinite sadness, the family of Wayne Leonard Laing Simmons announce his passing on November 7, 2019, in his 100th year. Cherished husband of the late Harriet Cronk Simmons. Dearly beloved father of Jane Calder (Dr. Iain Calder), Ottawa, Kathryn Burns (Dr. Robert Burns), Belleville and Dr. Maureen Simmons, Belleville. Adored grandfather of Bruce Calder (Patricia Calder), Andrew Calder (Christy Doucet) and James Calder (Jessica Fontaine), Ottawa; Robert Burns (Casey Sharp) Ottawa; Dr. Kathryn Burns (Robert Hellyer), Calgary and Christopher Johnson, Toronto. Proud great-grandfather of Logan and Claire Calder; Ethan and Alex Calder; Sam and Asher Calder; and Blaire, Hugh and William Burns. Trenton, Ontario was his home for his entire life. He graduated from Albert College in 1939. During World War II, he served in the Royal Canadian Navy in the North Atlantic. In February 1947, he was a member of the first Veterans' class to graduate from the University of Toronto with a BPharm. At the time of his father's death in 1954, he took over the family business, Simmons Pharmacy. After the store was tragically destroyed in a 1978 fire, he became a pharmacist owner for Shoppers Drug Mart, making its Trenton pharmacy one of the most successful in Canada. He loved to travel but most of all he loved his cottage property on Lake Ontario where he enjoyed his time with family and friends. There will be a private graveyard service. Visitation will be held at the Trent Port Marina on Saturday, November 16th from 1 to 4 p.m. Donations to his favourite charity, The Salvation Army, or to the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. The family gratefully acknowledges the exceptional and devoted care of his many caregivers in his later years, including Dr. Andrew Forbes and Dr. Joseph Campbell; Mary Jane Cunningham and Lisa Johnson. The family deeply appreciates the care given by Dr. Nadia Knarr, Dr. David de Grace and the wonderful staff at Trenton Memorial Hospital. He was a kind, thoughtful and generous man who always made one smile. We are blessed to have had him in our lives. For online condolences, please visit www.quintecremationservices.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019