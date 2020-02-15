You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne BINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Mitchell BINGHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Mitchell BINGHAM Obituary
WAYNE MITCHELL BINGHAM April 19, 1956 - February 9, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Cherished husband of Ya Lin and predeceased by his wife, Diane. Loving and devoted father to Lisa (Andrew) and Mark and the most adoring papa to his grand "babies" Matthew, Leah, and Jack. Dear son of James and Donna Bingham (pre-deceased) and brother to Reid (Monika). Wayne will be fondly remembered by his extended family (the Desjardins) and his many friends and colleagues. Wayne was a well-respected Senior Financial Executive in the business community for many years and taught us all the value of hard work. His favourite moments during his short retirement were spending time with his family in his backyard enjoying each moment of every day. His presence in our lives will be sorely missed but his bright, shining light will forever live on in our hearts. Some days are diamonds and some days are stones; but every day with you was always a diamond. Burial service to be held in the Spring (Sudbury) and a Celebration of Wayne's Life for all family, friends and colleagues will be held in late Spring (Newmarket). Contributions in Wayne's memory may be made to , www.cancer.ca or Diabetes Canada, www.diabetes.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -