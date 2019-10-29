You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Highland Park Funeral Centre
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
WAYNE THOMAS SMART Passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Brenda (nee Reynolds) in their 50th year of marriage. Loving father of Kevin (Jodi) and Keltie Ellwood (Mark). Cherished grandfather of Danielle, Colette, Tyler and Lauren. Dear brother-in-law of Steve Reynolds (Joanne), David Reynolds (Shelley) and the late Gary Reynolds (Phyllis Cook). Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Wayne's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church (99 Brock St., Peterborough). Rev. Canon Brad Smith officiating. A reception will follow. In memory of Wayne, donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcen tre.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019
