WEBSTER HOWARD WOODS Webster (Bus) passed away peacefully in Toronto on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 98, a few months after the passing of his beloved wife of 72 years, Virginia. Webster was raised in Paris, Ontario where he helped in his father's grocery store. After high school, Webster took his mother's advice and studied at U of T, graduating in mechanical engineering. Webster and Virginia settled in Brantford where Webster was a longtime employee of Robbins & Myers. He will be lovingly remembered by daughters, Marilynn (Rod) and Judith; grandchildren, Rory and Susan; and great-grandchildren, Peter and Penny. The family would like to thank everyone who helped Webster in his later years, especially his thoughtful and attentive caregivers and the staff at Hazelton Place. The family gives special thanks to Dr. Adel Dyub and his team at Hamilton General Hospital who were responsible for giving Webster and Virginia an additional 10 loving years together.



