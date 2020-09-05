You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Webster Howard WOODS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Webster's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEBSTER HOWARD WOODS Webster (Bus) passed away peacefully in Toronto on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 98, a few months after the passing of his beloved wife of 72 years, Virginia. Webster was raised in Paris, Ontario where he helped in his father's grocery store. After high school, Webster took his mother's advice and studied at U of T, graduating in mechanical engineering. Webster and Virginia settled in Brantford where Webster was a longtime employee of Robbins & Myers. He will be lovingly remembered by daughters, Marilynn (Rod) and Judith; grandchildren, Rory and Susan; and great-grandchildren, Peter and Penny. The family would like to thank everyone who helped Webster in his later years, especially his thoughtful and attentive caregivers and the staff at Hazelton Place. The family gives special thanks to Dr. Adel Dyub and his team at Hamilton General Hospital who were responsible for giving Webster and Virginia an additional 10 loving years together.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved